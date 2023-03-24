Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 3.2 %

Intel stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

