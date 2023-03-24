Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 786 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

