Well Done LLC Buys 84 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.89. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $190.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

