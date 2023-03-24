MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 207,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in AbbVie by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.36. The firm has a market cap of $274.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.