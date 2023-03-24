BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 207,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in AbbVie by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.36.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.