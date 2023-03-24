Well Done LLC Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 261,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 42.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

