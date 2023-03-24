Bank of Stockton Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

