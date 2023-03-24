Essex Savings Bank Buys New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $131.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

