Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 5,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.5 %

About Trip.com Group

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $37.39 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.54 and a beta of 0.53.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.