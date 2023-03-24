Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,654 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.34% of Loop Industries worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOOP shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Loop Industries from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOOP opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

