Essex Savings Bank Buys New Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

PGX stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.