6,000 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 202,933 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.
AGCO Price Performance
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AGCO Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
