6,000 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 202,933 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $125.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.