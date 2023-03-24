Essex Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
