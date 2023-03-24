Essex Savings Bank Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.4141 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 50.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

