Veracity Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.40. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

