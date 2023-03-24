Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $205.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

