BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
BioLineRx Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
