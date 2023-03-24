Mutya Harsch Acquires 10,000 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) insider Mutya Harsch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

VYNE opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $14.22.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 106.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69,668 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About VYNE Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.