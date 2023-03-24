F Thomson Leighton Purchases 341 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.38 per share, with a total value of $25,022.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton bought 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22.

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton bought 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton bought 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.24.

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

