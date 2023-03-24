Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Trimmed by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after buying an additional 1,759,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $75.21 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.