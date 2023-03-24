Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average is $106.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

