Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.