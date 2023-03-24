Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

