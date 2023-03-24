Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.