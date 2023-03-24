New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
JNJ opened at $151.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
