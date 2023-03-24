Allworth Financial LP Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.