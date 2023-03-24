Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.