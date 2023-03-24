Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FRT opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

