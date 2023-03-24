Essex Savings Bank Invests $220,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 794,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $29.89 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

