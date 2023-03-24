Essex Savings Bank Makes New $238,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $33.03 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

