Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Lowered by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

