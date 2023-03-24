W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Trimmed by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 21.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

