Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Clorox Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $154.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.84. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

