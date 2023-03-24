JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

