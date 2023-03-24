Czech National Bank Sells 412 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 280.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 184.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,582 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $114.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.28. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,264 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,937. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

