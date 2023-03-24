Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Public Storage by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 0.4% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA opened at $282.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

