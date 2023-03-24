Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.