Czech National Bank Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelon Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

EXC opened at $39.20 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

