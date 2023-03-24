Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

