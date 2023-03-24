Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

