Czech National Bank Buys 93 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

NYSE ROP opened at $425.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $430.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

