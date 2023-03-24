Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.
DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
NYSE DRI opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants
In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.