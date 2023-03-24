Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.