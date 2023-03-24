Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DRI opened at $150.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.05. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.