Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

NYSE:DRI opened at $150.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

