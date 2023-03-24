Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.
Darden Restaurants Price Performance
NYSE:DRI opened at $150.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
