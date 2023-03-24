Czech National Bank Has $6.18 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Czech National Bank trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $801.38 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $820.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.12.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

