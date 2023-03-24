Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,326 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 520.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 639,853 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.