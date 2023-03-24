Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $136.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

