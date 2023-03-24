Czech National Bank Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $71.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

