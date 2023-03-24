Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Crown Castle by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Cowen raised their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

CCI opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.56.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

