Czech National Bank Sells 422 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Czech National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average of $156.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

